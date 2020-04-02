Film and drama crossover for sci-fi anthology series

Moon So-ri (C-JeS Entertainment)/EXID’s Hani (Sublime Artist Agency)



A project aimed at creating and original science-fiction series has set off in South Korea, jointly led by filmmakers, television networks and an OTT service provider.



Soo Film on Wednesday announced that it has started production of “SF8” an eight-episode sci-fi anthology, in conjunction with the Directors Guild of Korea. The series will be released on OTT platform Wavve and network broadcaster MBC in the summer.



With each of the eight episodes helmed by a popular director, the series will feature diverse sci-fi topics-- artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, robots, games, fantasy, horror, supernatural powers and disasters.



Director Kim Eui-seok of “After My Death” (2017) will be teaming up with veteran actress Moon So-ri for his episode “Proving Human” (translated title), which tells the love story of an AI robot that meets an unfortunate end.



Roh Deok of “Very Ordinary Couple” (2013) will work with actor Lee Dong-hwi and actress Lee Yeon-hee for an action-packed thriller episode.



Ahn Gooc-jin, who directed “Alice In Earnestland” in 2015, is planning to showcase an apocalyptic fantasy-romance story starring Lee David, who recently appeared on drama “Itaewon Class.”



Director Oh Ki-hwan of classic rom-com “The Art Of Seduction” (2005) will be teaming up with singer-turned-actors Uee and Choi Si-won for a comic love affair taking place in a near future.







Lee Dong-hwi (Huayi Brothers)/Kim Bo-ra (Moment Global)



Aspiring young actors Kim Bo-ra and Choi Sung-eun have been cast for a queer disaster-drama helmed by a female director Lee Yoon-jung of “Remember You” (2015).



K-pop girl group Exid’s Hani, who recently embarked on an acting career, stars in director Jang Cheol-soo’s horror episode “White Crow.” Jang’s previous works include “Bedevilled” (2010) and “Secretly, Greatly” (2013).



Actress Lee Si-young will be taking up a fierce female role in director Han Ka-ram’s action thriller “Blink.”



Min Kyu-dong, a director known for romance stories such as 2018 film “Herstory,” will show a world where human labor has been replaced by robots with the ensemble of actors Ye Soo-jung, Lee Yoo-young, Yum Hye-ran and Yoon Kyeong-ho -- all familiar faces from Korean television dramas.







Teaser image of “SF8” (Soo Film)