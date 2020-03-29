 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Korea mulls direct cash transfers to low-income families

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Mar 29, 2020 - 16:42       Updated : Mar 29, 2020 - 16:42
President Moon Jae-in speaks at an emergency economic council meeting at Cheong Wa Dae on March 24. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks at an emergency economic council meeting at Cheong Wa Dae on March 24. (Yonhap)

South Korea announced Sunday that it will supply disaster relief funds to low-income households amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will send emergency aid in the form of one-time cash payments to 10 million households earning less than the median income, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy. 

The median income is the middle of the income distribution, where half the households earn more and half earn less. The median income of a four-member household is estimated at nearly 4.7 million won ($3,885), government data showed. 

The amount paid will vary depending on the size of the household. Four-member households are eligible for up to 1 million won. Smaller households will get less and bigger households will get more, the Finance Ministry said. 

President Moon Jae-in and related minsters are set to confirm exact amounts and other details during the third emergency economic council session Monday.

Starting next month, the government will also reduce the cost of health and workers’ compensation insurance for low-income households and small-business owners, by up to 50 percent for three months. 

In addition, monthly payments for the national pension plan and employment insurance will be suspended for a couple of months. Negotiations are underway among government agencies to finalize the duration of the suspension, the exact amount of tax relief to be provided and the targets of the relief programs, the officials said.

To assist job seekers in low-income households, the Ministry of Employment and Labor will offer monthly stipends of 500,000 won for three months to people aged 69 or under whose income falls below the 60th percentile.

Along with the direct cash transfers, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has partnered with municipal government officials to offer vouchers to children and senior residents in the lowest income brackets for four months. Four-member households can receive up to 1.4 million worth of vouchers under the plan. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114