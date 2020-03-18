 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hanwha’s K-9 howitzers get early delivery request from India

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 18, 2020 - 12:22       Updated : Mar 18, 2020 - 17:10
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides the K-9 Vajra. (Twitter)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides the K-9 Vajra. (Twitter)


The delivery of Hanwha Defense’s K-9 self-propelled guns in India with technological support from the Korean company has been made several months ahead of schedule, according to industry sources.

Hanwha Defense shipped the first batch of 10 guns to the Indian Army in November 2018 on schedule, upon which 41 guns of the K-9 Vajra -- a modified version of Hanwha Defense’s K-9 155-mm 52-caliber -- have been manufactured and supplied two to three months ahead of schedule, according to the company.

In 2017, Hanwha Defense signed a contract worth 720 billion won ($583 million) with the Indian Army to supply 100 K-9 self-propelled artillery guns. Following the delivery of the 10 K-9 Vajra guns, India’s private-sector defense contractor Larsen & Toubro has been manufacturing the remaining 90 guns in India with technical support from Hanwha Defense.

As the Ministry of Defense of India’s regulation requires foreign defense contractors to contribute more than 50 percent of technology transfer, the deal is expected to bring half of 720 billion won to Hanwha Defense.

“The fact that the Indian Army requested early delivery is a positive signal for both the K-9 and Hybrid Biho,” Hanwha official said.

The Indian military had selected the Korean-built missile system Hybrid Biho for acquisition in October 2018. The deal has not been finalized due to opposition from Russian rivals.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114