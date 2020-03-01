[Chew on IT] Over-the-top services boom in Korea despite uncertainties

(123rf)



While South Korean broadcasters and mobile carriers are scrambling to roll out new over-the-top services -- pledging to invest in exclusive contents -- it is uncertain whether they can compete with foreign service providers who are dominating the market.



The online streaming services -- replacing traditional cable or satellite TV networks -- took off relatively late here compared to the US where user demand is high.



But the demand has been rising, coupled with hyperconnected internet that enables seamless watching experience, according to industry sources.



OTT bundling partnerships by mobile carriers too is rising as they seek to entice their subscribers.







The LG Uplus-Netflix partnership in 2018 was the first such bundled product here.



To combat overseas competitors, SK Telecom launched Wavve last year, making available content from the three main terrestrial broadcasters here.



KT followed by launching Seezn.



CJ ENM also operates Tving, which will be renewed in cooperation with broadcaster JTBC this year.



Among the foreign players, YouTube is by far the largest platform in terms of the number of users. Netflix has marked exponential growth since it was introduced here in 2016. Disney Plus is expected to increase the competition by entering Korea this year.



According to the Korea Communications Commission’s latest survey on 6,375 people, YouTube had the highest number of paying subscribers, accounting for 8.1 percent. Netflix and Pooq (now Wavve) followed with 3.4 percent and 2 percent, respectively.









Cord-cutter reliance



One of the main issues that Korean OTT platforms currently have is their heavy reliance on local TV productions, according to an expert.



“Korea’s new OTT platforms currently do not have significant differences when compared to their previous cord-cutter models. They still focus on live streaming of broadcasting channels or video-on-demand services,” said Chung Yong-woo, researcher at the Korea Radio Promotion Association.



The business model that feeds on TV productions comes with risks because larger overseas platforms can always ramp up investments in the local market and blow away the competition.







