‘Sky Castle’ star returns as detective in melo-thriller ‘Nobody Knows’

Cast members of “Nobody Knows” -- Ahn Ji-ho (from left), Kim Seo-hyung, Ryu Deok-hwan and Park Hoon -- attend a press conference on Wednesday. (SBS)



Actress Kim Seo-hyung, who made her name with JTBC drama “SKY Castle” last year, is making a return to the small screen as a detective in upcoming mystery drama “Nobody Knows.”



As fears of the new COVID-19 epidemic are increasingly seeing Koreans lock themselves behind masks and doors, the producer and cast of the new series on SBS say the drama may send a timely message about coexistence in society.



“The show is about people living with each other,” producer Lee Jung-heum said at a press conference livestreamed Wednesday due to concerns of spreading virus infections. “That core message is unraveled through the relationships between adults and children as the episodes delve into detective Cha Young-jin and her surrounding relationships.”



While the new series is depicted as a “melo-mystery drama,” the producer and cast stressed the show is more of a human drama than of the crime genre.



“While most investigative series focus on solving crime cases, this drama has its focal point on the ties built between people as the story proceeds,” the producer said.



Kim, who became a headline star with her portrayal of Kim Joo-young, the twisted but unfortunate academic coordinator in the hit JTBC drama, says she first rejected the detective role.



“The script was marvelous but I didn’t feel I was a good enough person for the role. Even to this day, I still rely much on the producers on set,” Kim said.



The actress talked about her character, noting “whether the role is a villain or not, I don’t think the emotions are much different, because all acting is fundamentally about approaching the role as a person,” Kim said.



Kim also stressed the human aspect of drama.



“I thought about the boundary dividing a child and an adult,” she said.



“We all have a trauma or a weakness inside ourselves that we become unware of at some point. The drama portrays a message on understanding each other. It shows everyone, children and adults, is just growing up.”



Ryu Deok-hwan, who appeared on OCN series “Quiz of God: Reboot” last year, also takes on a main role in the upcoming series. Ryu plays middle school teacher Seon-woo, who, according to the actor’s description, has committed bad deeds in the past and is living a life to make up for the mistakes.



“It’s a heavy role compared to what I can do,” Ryu said during the event. “I’m trying my best.”



Ryu, who had worked with Lee in a short drama before, said he had chosen the upcoming drama series out of his respect for the producer.



“Lee warned my role may be small in the drama, but I still took it,” Ryu said. “I felt Lee truly cared for the actors. He catches actors’ talent and helps them to really pull that out of themselves.”



Other cast members include Park Hoon, as a rich hotel owner who seems perfect but has a dark and mysterious side to him, and rookie actor Ahn Ji-ho, who plays a 15-year-old in the drama.



The 16-episode series will air every Monday and Tuesday on SBS at 9:40 p.m. starting next week.





By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)