 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung unveils upgraded smartwatches in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 27, 2020 - 11:46       Updated : Feb 27, 2020 - 11:46
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
(Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled two new smartwatch models in South Korea in a move to expand its presence in the wearable device market.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Golf Edition and the Galaxy Watch

Active2 LTE Aluminum models will be launched in South Korea on Friday, according to Samsung.

The South Korean tech giant said that the golf edition will be available in the United States and Britain, while the LTE Aluminum version will be also sold in Europe and some Asian countries.

However, the company didn't confirm their release dates in foreign markets. The Galaxy Watch Active2 Golf Edition is tailor-made for golfers, with its "smart caddie" application providing information on more than 40,000 golf courses and measuring golf shot distances.

Samsung said the golf-themed smartwatch comes in two variants in South Korea -- 44 mm aqua black and 40 mm pink gold. They will be sold for 393,000 won ($323) and 359,700 won here, respectively.

Samsung said the Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE Aluminum is designed for young customers. The smartwatch comes in two sizes, 44 mm and 40 mm, and three colors -- aqua black, cloud silver and pink gold.

They will have same price tags as the golf edition, it added.

As of the third quarter of 2019, Samsung was the second-largest smartwatch vendor with a 13.4 percent market share, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics. Apple Inc. was the dominant player in the global smartwatch market with a 47.9 percent share. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114