Foreign artists delay concerts in Korea due to spread of COVID-19

(AFP-Yonhap)



Foreign artists have postponed their concerts in Korea due to the spread of the COVID-19.



As of 10 a.m. Friday, South Korea reported 52 new cases of the coronavirus. The total number of infections in the nation is now at 156.



Australian artist Ruel, 18, who was to perform Thursday at MUV Hall in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, will now perform Sept. 18 at Yes24 Live Hall.



According to Ruel’s concert organizer, all tickets for the February concert can be returned without any extra charges and booking for the performance in September will start March 11.



American singer Khalid has also put off his concert at Olympic Hall in southeastern Seoul on April 9.



“Due to the recent advisories and travel restrictions in several Asian countries, Khalid will be postponing his upcoming tour of Asia. Our highest priority remains the safety of Khalid’s fans, his team and everyone who has been working on these concerts,” Khalid’s concert organizer AEG Presents said in a statement.







Screenshot of concert organizer AEG Presents’ announcement about Khalid’s Asia concerts (AEG Present Asia Instagram)