S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29

(Yonhap)



South Korea reported another confirmed case of the new coronavirus Sunday, involving an 82-year-old man with no record of overseas travel, bringing the total to 29 after a five-day lull in new cases.



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the new patient tested positive for the virus at Korea University Anam Hospital in Seoul and is currently quarantined at a state-designated hospital in Seoul for treatment.



This is South Korea's first novel coronavirus case since Tuesday, when the country reported its 28th COVID-19 infection. The number of people being checked for the virus under quarantine came to 577 as of early Sunday, the KCDC said in a statement.



South Korea has tested a total of 7,890 people for the virus since Jan. 3, with 7,313 testing negative.



The country has so far decided to release nine patients who have recovered from the virus, with the latest set to be discharged from hospital soon, according to the KDCD.



The KCDC said the 20 patients currently being treated for the virus at hospitals are in a stable condition, although one is receiving oxygen therapy for pneumonia but is not in a severe condition, it added. The condition of the 29th patient has yet to be made public. (Yonhap)