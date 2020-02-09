 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

British rap duo help students unlock inner creativity

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 11:36       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 11:36
The Dead Poets, Mark Grist (left) and MC Mixy, conduct a workshop at Dulwich College Seoul on Jan. 30. (Dulwich College)
The Dead Poets, Mark Grist (left) and MC Mixy, conduct a workshop at Dulwich College Seoul on Jan. 30. (Dulwich College)

In an hourlong workshop, ninth grade students were tasked to write a piece about the things they loved or hated and perform it. They wrote about family, the new coronavirus and TikTok.

Students from Dulwich College in Seoul participated in a session run by Mark Grist and MC Mixy, a poetry and rap duo from Peterborough, England, also known as the Dead Poets. The workshop was the last in the duo’s Asian tour.

For 10 years the Dead Poets have toured the world, holding workshops like this to get students to think outside the box and develop their literary skills.

A former English teacher, Grist noticed that fear often prevents students from achieving their full potential.

“As soon as you have the pressure to hit those top grades, it limits their opportunities as students get concerned, scared and nervous. Fear directly prevents you from taking risks,” said Grist.

“You need to be encouraging a playfulness and give students an ability to know they are licensed and authorized to play around and make mistakes. You can’t hit the top levels without making some mistakes along the way. That’s what we focus on unlocking -- losing that fear.”

The Dead Poets’ workshops are built around performance poetry and questioning preconceived notions about poetry and rap.

“Poetry isn’t just for boring old white men with beards who sit and recite from books,” said MC Mixy. “You can have raps about flowers and poems about money, which break the stereotypes of what the old art forms were.”

“Ultimately, performance poetry is about connection with the audience. When you’re reading, performing and delivering your work, you are part of the art that is experienced in performance,” said Grist.

“It’s really fun to be creative with rhyme and composition and use that to talk about the things we’re passionate about,” said Marvin Cho, a ninth grader.

“Our hope is that the students would take away a memory and an understanding of their increased capacity to do something they thought they never could do before,” said Graeme Salt, the headmaster of Dulwich College. “They’re going to take away a confidence not just about performance poetry, but about doing something new.”

By Esther Shim (esther@shimfamily.com)
Intern reporter
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114