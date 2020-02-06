 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea sees coldest day on record

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Feb 6, 2020 - 15:05       Updated : Feb 6, 2020 - 15:05
Amid an unusually warm winter, Seoul saw the coldest day of the season Thursday, with the morning low in the capital recorded at minus 11.8 degrees Celsius. 
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


The temperature, registered at 6:34 a.m., marks the lowest since November last year, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The current cold spell is expected to continue until Friday morning,

Many other cities in the country’s central region also had their record lowest temperatures, with Incheon at minus 10 C, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, at minus 11.9 C, Daejeon at minus 10.5, Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, at minus 12.8 and Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, at minus 10.

The temperatures in mountainous areas such as Daegwallyeong and Cheorwon in Gangwon Province dropped to as low as minus 24 C and minus 17.7 C, respectively.

Relatively warmer areas in the country’s southern region also recorded subzero temperatures, with Busan at minus 5 C, Ulsan at minus 6.8 C, Gwangju at minus 7 C and Jeonju at minus 9.2 C.

Cold wave alerts were still in place in inland areas in the country’s central and southern regions as of Thursday afternoon.

This winter’s strongest cold wave has gripped the country since Wednesday, though the country had its warmest January on record this year.



(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114