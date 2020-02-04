 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Warmest winter, smallest snowfall on record in Korea

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 17:30       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 17:34
South Korea had its warmest January and the least recorded snowfall, with an average temperature standing at 2.8 degrees Celsius, the weather agency said Tuesday. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The average temperature in January was 3.8 C higher than the 30-year average temperatures, with an average daytime high at 7.7 C and low of minus 1.1 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

There were no days in January when the daytime low plummeted below minus 12, considered for the cold weather advisory, and when the daytime high fell to subzero temperatures, setting a new record for the country.

Korea saw its least snow on record -- 0.3 centimeters of snowfall in Seoul, with no snow observed in 13 cities across the country. It snowed for 2.4 days on average nationwide.

Instead, the country recorded the second highest amount of rainfall on average for January, 83.4 milliliters, tripling the 30-year average precipitation. January in 1989 saw 101.5 mm of rainfall.

The small amount of snowfall and unusually warm winter are attributed to high temperatures in Siberia, cold air blocked from coming down to the Korean Peninsula and warm, humid air coming from the western Pacific region, the agency said.

North Korea, which usually has colder winters, recorded an average temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius in January, 3.9 C higher than average, and received triple its average rainfall at 35 mm.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114