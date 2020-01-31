S. Korea reports 4 new coronavirus cases, total now at 11

Korea on Friday confirmed five more cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected people here to 11, despite the government’s increased efforts to stop the spread of the virusThe eighth patient is a 62-year-old woman who returned to Korea through Incheon Airport on Jan. 23 after visiting Wuhan, China, ground zero of the coronavirus infection, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The agency said it is now gathering more information on the other three.Earlier in the day, another case of the coronavirus infection was confirmed.A 28-year-old man who visited Wuhan and returned to Korea via the Chinese port city of Qingdao on Jan. 23, tested positive late Thursday. The man, who had been under governmental monitoring and self-imposed isolation at home, started to cough Sunday, showed symptoms of cold Tuesday and had a high fever the next day, the health agency said.The KCDC said it is trying to track those who have been in contact with the man.The additional confirmed cases come as the first evacuation plane carrying 368 South Koreans from Wuhan arrived in Seoul on Friday morning, and as the World Health Organization has declared the Wuhan coronavirus a global public health emergency.Korea saw two more confirmed cases -- men aged 32 and 56 -- of the virus on Thursday. The 56-year-old man was the first human-to-human transmission of the viral disease within Korean borders.The virus has killed at least 213 people worldwide, with the number of confirmed cases rising to more than 9,000 in mainland China alone on Friday. It has spread to 22 countries, including Thailand, France, the US and Australia.