Female leaders gather to inspire daughters to take charge

From left: Michelle Kim, CEO of premium gardening and lifestyle company Club G; Jean Yoon, former executive editor at Thomson Reuters; Juliet Dong-wha Kim, business development director of Netflix Korea; Soo-kyung Han, business development manager of Naver Line; and Amy Son, a consultant at Egon Zehnder, participate at Egon Zehnder’s Leaders & Daughter event at Seoul Foreign School on Wednesday. (Jung Min-kyung/The Korea Herald)