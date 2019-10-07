Seoul city to expand free Wi-Fi network by 2022

NATIONAL

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday announced plans to expand its Wi-Fi network across the city by 2022, providing free Wi-Fi service to Seoul residents and visitors.With the move, the metropolitan area covered by the city's free Wi-Fi is expected to increase from 31 percent to 100 percent in key public and residential areas, according to the city government.The city plans to set up 23,750 wireless access points by 2022, tripling the number of wireless access points from the current 7,420.The city said it plans to first install the wireless access points in public venues such as bus stops and the public transportation system.Increasing Wi-Fi coverage is part of the city's 102.7 billion-won ($859 million) plan to build a smart network that encompasses Wi-Fi and internet of things technology.The plan is expected to enable various internet of things services such as smart parking services and safety services for the elderly living alone.Seoul city first opened up its Wi-Fi network to the public in 2011 and has been increasing wireless access points across the city. (Yonhap)