BTS leader donates 100 m won for students with hearing impairments

ENTERTAINMENT

RM, the leader of the popular boy band BTS, has donated 100 million won ($83,745) to help students with hearing impairments, a Seoul school said Friday.



The BTS leader made the donation earlier this week in celebration of his birthday, Sept. 12, in a bid to help students receive music education, according to officials at Seoul Samsung School.



"RM made the donation, expressing his will to help students with hearing difficulties enjoy music through various means," a school official said.







(Yonhap)

School principal Shin Rae-beom added that the school plans to provide a variety of music programs so that students can gain confidence and have fun through music.Around 120 students, ranging from kindergartners to high schoolers, are enrolled in Seoul Samsung School, which specializes in education for hearing-impaired students.Earlier this month, fans of RM created a forest in Seoul in celebration of the musician's 25th birthday. (Yonhap)