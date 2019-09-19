SNU professor to head Korea Foundation

He replaces Lee Si-hyung, and his three-year term is renewable once.
The new president served as a professor of International Relations at the Graduate School of International Studies.
He was also vice president and dean of the SNU Office of International Affairs, in addition to being a policy adviser for the Foreign Ministry.
“Based on his experience in foreign and international exchanges over 20 years, we expect that he will contribute to the development of the Korea Foundation,” the ministry said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)