SNU professor to head Korea Foundation

By Park Han-na
  • Published : Sept 19, 2019 - 17:36
  • Updated : Sept 19, 2019 - 17:37

Lee Geun, a professor at Seoul National University, was named president of the Korea Foundation, a nonprofit public diplomacy organization under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thursday.

He replaces Lee Si-hyung, and his three-year term is renewable once. 



The new president served as a professor of International Relations at the Graduate School of International Studies. 

He was also vice president and dean of the SNU Office of International Affairs, in addition to being a policy adviser for the Foreign Ministry.

“Based on his experience in foreign and international exchanges over 20 years, we expect that he will contribute to the development of the Korea Foundation,” the ministry said.

