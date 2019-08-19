Go to Mobile Version

Celltrion Healthcare expands overseas operations to Europe, Central America

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Aug 19, 2019 - 16:11
  • Updated : Aug 19, 2019 - 16:11

The sales unit of South Korean biopharma giant Celltrion Group is accelerating efforts to expand its overseas operations by launching 10 additional offices in Europe and Central America in the first half, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

Celltrion Healthcare, the overseas sales and marketing unit of the biosimilar drug manufacturer, has launched offices in Italy, Germany, Belgium, Norway, France and Finland. The list also includes Canada, Chile and Peru. 

Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin



Celltrion has been exporting its products -- Truxima, Remsima and Herzuma -- in partnership with local companies. Its chief Seo Jung-jin said earlier this year that it would set up a direct sales network to secure price competitiveness and lead the global biosimilar market.

The 10 new offices are in addition to 10 existing overseas sales unit.

Last year, Celltrion set up sales units in 10 countries, including the US, Australia, the United Kingdom and Netherlands.

In the second half, it also plans to open new offices in six countries in Central America to strengthen local partners and establish direct sales networks.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


