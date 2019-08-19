Celltrion Healthcare expands overseas operations to Europe, Central America

Celltrion Healthcare, the overseas sales and marketing unit of the biosimilar drug manufacturer, has launched offices in Italy, Germany, Belgium, Norway, France and Finland. The list also includes Canada, Chile and Peru.
|Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin
Celltrion has been exporting its products -- Truxima, Remsima and Herzuma -- in partnership with local companies. Its chief Seo Jung-jin said earlier this year that it would set up a direct sales network to secure price competitiveness and lead the global biosimilar market.
The 10 new offices are in addition to 10 existing overseas sales unit.
Last year, Celltrion set up sales units in 10 countries, including the US, Australia, the United Kingdom and Netherlands.
In the second half, it also plans to open new offices in six countries in Central America to strengthen local partners and establish direct sales networks.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)