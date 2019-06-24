Cannes-winning 'Parasite' becomes most-watched Korean film in France

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

"Parasite," winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has set a new record in admissions in France among Korean films released there, the film's overseas distributor said Monday.As of Saturday, the comedy-thriller by Bong Joon-ho had drawn 681,122 moviegoers since its French release on June 5, CJ ENM said.The ticket sales are the highest for any Korean film released in the European country, surpassing the previous record of 678,049 set by Bong's 2013 feature "Snowpiercer," according to CJ ENM."Parasite" also secured the top place on the French box office chart last Monday, outstripping "Men in Black: International" and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," it added.In South Korea, "Parasite" is on its way to hit 10 millionadmissions after passing the 9 million mark on Sunday.Meanwhile, the film has set a new Korean cinematic record by being sold to 202 foreign countries.It has so far been released in South Korea, France,Switzerland, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia, and will hit screens in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday and Taiwan on Friday.Moviegoers in many other countries, including Russia, Germany, Poland, Canada, the United States, Spain, Greece and Hungary, will be able to see the movie in the coming months."Parasite" also grabbed the top honor at the 2019 Sydney Film Festival on June 16. The film, which mixes elements of comedy and thriller, deals with the striking economic class division between two families in a dark but hilarious manner. (Yonhap)