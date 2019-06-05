Rangers' Choo Shin-soo hits 200th homer

Batting leadoff, the South Korean left fielder smacked a solo home run in his first plate appearance of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday (US time).
|Texas Rangers left fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Kevin Jairaj-Yonhap)
It is his 11th homer of the season and the 200th of his 15-year career in the Major League Baseball.
Also Choo, 36, became the first Asian player to hit 200 homers in the MLB.
The Orioles are leading the Rangers 5-2 in the bottom of the third inning. (Yonhap)