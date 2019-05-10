Han Hyo-joo accuses 33 of defamation over Burning Sun scandal rumors

NATIONAL

Actress Han Hyo-joo (Yonhap)

Actress Han Hyo-joo filed a criminal defamation complaint on Friday against 33 people she accuses of spreading false rumors about her in connection with the Burning Sun scandal.Han’s agency, BH Entertainment, released an official statement regarding the defamation complaint against online commenters who spread what it called “misleading rumors” suggesting that Han is somehow involved in the drug scandal.The actress recently denied allegations that she attended a party at the Gangnam nightclub, which is currently the target of a drug investigation. The rumors mentioned a “famous actress in her 30s” who had supposedly attended a party there, hosted by the cosmetics brand JM Solution.The agency’s attorney said “Han is only a model for JM Solution and has never entered Burning Sun” and added that “libelous statements and insulting behavior claiming fabricated information are still spreading indiscriminately.”The attorney filed a formal complaint with the Yongsan Police Station on behalf of Han against 33 online commenters, accusing them of defaming the actress and violating the law on information and telecommunication networks.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)