Roy Kim denies preparing for Georgetown graduation

NATIONAL

Roy Kim (Yonhap)

K-pop singer Roy Kim, suspected of sharing explicit images as part of a wider sexual misconduct scandal, denied allegations that he is in the US preparing for his college graduation slated for next week.Several media outlets had previously reported that the 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Kim Sang-woo, had left for Washington to attend Georgetown University’s graduation ceremony next Wednesday, amid ongoing investigations on the scandal.Kim’s agency Stone Music Entertainment announced officially on Tuesday that Kim was currently staying in Korea with his family. Whether Kim can graduate is yet to be confirmed, the agency added.The singer is accused of sharing obscene materials on a mobile chat with several other fellow entertainers, including former Big Bang member Seungri and arrested singer Jung Joon-young.The university said last month that it would conduct its own investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kim. The singer returned to Korea to face investigators on April 9, after finishing his final exam at the school.The school’s newspaper “The Hoya” also covered Kim’s case and several students have signed a petition to expel him from the university with maximum disciplinary action.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)