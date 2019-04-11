Hyundai to test run 1-MW fuel cell generator in Ulsan

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea East-West Power Co. and Deokyang, a local hydrogen producer, to test run a 1-megawatt fuel cell generator in the nation’s southeastern city Ulsan.Under their partnership, Hyundai will set up fuel cell power generation system, while EWP, an affiliate of state-run Korea Electric Power Corp., will maintain the hydrogen-powered system and sell electricity generated from the plant. The hydrogen gas will be supplied by Deokyang, it added.“The pilot project itself is significant for us as we will be able to supply domestically developed generators to the market that is dominated by foreign technologies,” the company said in a statement.Hyundai will deploy dozens of power modules used for its fuel cell electric vehicle Nexo to start operation of the 1-MW plant. It is scheduled to start operations in the second half and will be capable of producing 8,000 MWph per year, the company explained.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)