Gov't declares state of disaster for Goseong inferno

The South Korean government declared a state of national disaster Friday over the massive blaze that has engulfed five cities and counties along the northeastern coast.



The announcement came after Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said he had recommended President Moon Jae-in take the measure.







(Yonhap)

"The government will also decide whether to designate the affected areas as special disaster zones after examining the extent of the damage," an official from the Ministry of Interior and Safety said.The inferno that started on a mountain near the northeastern coast has killed one man and destroyed woodland and buildings, with the damage piling up to what authorities have described as "an unprecedented extent."The fire, believed to have started on a roadside in Goseong, Gangwon Province, about 160 kilometers from Seoul, spread quickly to neighboring areas, engulfing Sokcho, Gangneung and Donghae farther south within hours, as strong southerly winds fanned the flames.Over 870 firetrucks have been dispatched to the sites from across the nation to put out the blaze, firefighters said. Some 13,000 rescue officials, including military and police forces, have been working since Thursday night to contain the fire and help evacuations.One man died in the fire and 11 others were wounded. More than 4,200 people have been evacuated.The blaze has so far burned 385 hectares of forest, also destroying at least 300 houses and buildings in Goseong, Sokcho and Gangneung, the authorities said.Among the damaged buildings are nursing facilities and commercial camping sites -- the eastern coastal cities are popular resort and travel destinations.Roads and railways have been shut off, with 52 schools and other public facilities closed. (Yonhap)