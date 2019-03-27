Go to Mobile Version

미분류

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai’s new entry SUV to be called Venue

By Ram Garikipati
  • Published : Mar 27, 2019 - 10:41
  • Updated : Mar 27, 2019 - 10:41


Hyundai Motor said on March 27 that its all new entry-level sport utility vehicle, to be unveiled at the New York auto show, will be called the Venue.

South Korea’s largest carmaker said the small crossover, which sits below the subcompact Kona, targets younger people in their 20s and 30s. The vehicle will reach the global market this year.


The company didn’t provide further details, such as the dimensions, powertrain and price of its new car. 

In recent years, the Korean carmaker has strengthened its SUV lineup to absorb growing demand for recreational vehicles. The launch of the Venue will give Hyundai a total of five SUVs, ranging from its large flagship Palisade three row, to the midsize Santa Fe, compact Tucson and the Kona.

By Ram Garikipati and newswires (ram@heraldcorp.com)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114