Arrest warrant sought for Jung Joon-young

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The prosecution on Tuesday asked a Seoul court to issue an arrest warrant for Jung Joon-young, a singer-songwriter suspected of secretly filming sex videos and sharing them in online group chats, amid a widening probe into the scandal.The Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office also sought arrest warrants for two men, a staff member at the scandal-ridden nightclub Burning Sun surnamed Kim and an executive director at the club surnamed Jang.Kim is accused of illicit filming and Jang is accused of inflicting bodily harm.Earlier, the police called Jung in for questioning on two occasions and secured three of his phones as part of the investigation.A Seoul court is expected to set the date for a warrant hearing.Jung, 30, is suspected of having sex with women, filming the encounters without their consent, and then sharing the footage in online group chats that involved about 10 people, including Seungri of Big Bang and FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon, between 2015 and 2016.Seungri is also under investigation in connection with allegations of drug use, sexual assault, tax evasion, and having cozy ties with law enforcement at Burning Sun, where he was an executive.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)