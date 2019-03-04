Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Motor partners Toyota for hydrogen truck refueling technology

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Mar 4, 2019 - 16:02
  • Updated : Mar 4, 2019 - 16:02
South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor has joined a partnership with five global companies, including rival Toyota, to develop standardized parts needed for refueling hydrogen-powered commercial trucks, the company said Monday.

The consortium also includes Air Liquide, Nel, Shell and Nikola, an US manufacturer of hydrogen trucks, it added.

Fuel-cell bus by Hyundai Motor


The partnership is aimed at accelerating the use of commercial trucks powered by hydrogen and standardizing refueling technology for large hydrogen storage tanks and other equipment enough to resist the high pressure of 700 bar. The area of partnership will also include developing receptacles, nozzles and hoses needed for hydrogen refueling from gas storage to vehicles.

Standardization of hydrogen refueling technology and related equipment for passenger vehicles such as Nexo has been completed, but not for fuel-cell vehicles for commercial use. Hydrogen trucks require a bigger tank for storage and longer refueling times if using the existing recharging system designed for passenger hydrogen cars, officials at Hyundai Motor said. The cooperation is aimed at making refueling times shorter and the system safer to use, it added.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114