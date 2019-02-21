Taeyeon from Girls' Generation to tour 4 Japanese cities in April

ENTERTAINMENT

Taeyeon, a member of K-pop girl band Girls' Generation, will go on a Japanese solo concert tour in April that will take her to four major cities there, her management agency said Thursday.







(S.M. Entertainment)

The tour will kick off in Fukuoka on April 13 and be followed by concerts in Osaka from April 22-23. She will then move to Nagoya to perform on April 27 before wrapping up the tour with performances in Tokyo from May 9-10, according to SM Entertainment.The "Taeyeon Japan Tour 2019 ~Signal~" concerts follow her sold-out showcase tour of the same four cities in June last year,Before setting out to Japan, Taeyeon will hold two days of concerts "'s…one TAEYEON CONCERT" in Seoul from March 23-24. (Yonhap)