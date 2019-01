BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Starbucks Korea announced Wednesday it will accept mobile payment service Kakao Pay from Thursday.In a special promotion until Feb. 7, those who spend 10,000 won ($8.90) or more via Kakao Pay at the coffee chain will be rewarded with special emojis for KakaoTalk.The promotion is available at Starbucks stores nationwide except at Incheon Airport and military garrisons of US Forces. ( khnews@heraldcorp.com