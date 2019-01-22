Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

McDonald’s McDelivery scooters to go all green by 2021

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jan 22, 2019 - 15:21
  • Updated : Jan 22, 2019 - 15:21
McDonald’s in Korea will replace all of its motorbikes used for its delivery service with electric scooters by 2021, the Korean branch of the fast food chain said Tuesday.

“In the next three years, we are going to replace around 1,400 vehicles (operated by) restaurants under direct management with electric bikes,” it said in a statement.


Electric bikes are lined up at a McDonald's chain in Jeju. (McDonald's Korea)

The fast food giant has placed around 40 electric bikes late last year for its operations on Jeju Island as the first phrase of the plan.

The use of an electric bike, instead of a gasoline-powered scooter, will reduce around 669 kilograms of carbon emissions a year or 937 metric tons in total if 1,400 units are adopted in the next three years, it said.

The project will have an effect in equivalent to planting 87,000 pine trees, it added.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114