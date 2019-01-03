Whistleblower admitted to hospital over signs of planning suicide

NATIONAL

The former official at the Ministry of Economy and Finance who accuses the Moon Jae-in administration of manipulating the issuance of treasury bonds for political reasons was found alive after going missing and admitted to a hospital in southwestern Seoul, police said Thursday.



Shin Jae-min, 34, was found at a motel in southwestern Seoul at noon following searches of his house, where his cellphone was found along with three pages of suicide notes.







Police raid the house of Shin Jae-min, whistleblower and former official at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, after a friend reported Shin missing Thursday morning and expressed concerns that he might be planning to take his own life. (Yonhap)