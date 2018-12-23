Authorities to conduct second forensic investigation into brothel fire

NATIONAL

Police, the fire service and other related agencies will conduct their second onsite forensic investigation this week to determine the cause of a recent fire in an old Seoul brothel that killed two people, officials said Sunday.



The fire broke out in a two-story building in Cheonho-dong, eastern Seoul, on Saturday morning. Five people were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, but two of them were pronounced dead.



The second onsite probe is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday.







(Yonhap)

The first investigation, on Saturday afternoon, found that the fire started from the first floor of the building in the red-light district known for illegal sex trade.During this week's investigation, the police will look into various factors, including whether the brothel failed to follow construction safety rules.Another fire broke out in an adult entertainment establishment in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, killing a woman. A plume of smoke was seen soaring from the three-story building's underground barber shop at around 0:57 a.m. on Sunday, witnesses said.The police suspect that the barber shop might have been used as a brothel. (Yonhap)