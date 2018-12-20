Slime-based toys recalled by govt over hazardous substances

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Despite children’s love of slime-based toys, a large number of slime products have been recalled after being found to contain hazardous substances. Both online and offline sales of the recalled products were prohibited as of Thursday, and a list was uploaded on the Korean Agency of Technology and Standards website (www.safetykorea.kr).KATS announced on Thursday that it was ordering recalls of 76 of the 190 slime products on the market for violating safety standards, on the basis of safety inspections conducted between October and December.Apart from slime-based toys, other children’s toys were the most numerous out of all 321 products for which KATS ordered recalls in 2018. Catering to public concerns, KATS announced that the organization would strengthen safety oversight for children’s toys beginning in 2019.The slime-based toys subject to this recall contained excessive amounts of formaldehyde and phthalates, used as preservatives. According to KATS, formaldehyde and phthalates are considered hazardous for children ages 13 and under. The phthalate content of children’s toys should not exceed 0.1 percent, and formaldehyde levels should be under 75 milligrams per kilogram.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)