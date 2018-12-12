[Breaking] Hyundai heir tightens grip with massive executive reshuffle

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Group has named Vice Chairman Kim Yong-hwan to head its steelmaking affiliate and President Chung Jin-haeng to lead its construction unit in a massive personnel reshuffle. Many view the development, announced Wednesday, as a move by the heir to the nation’s largest automaker to effect sweeping changes and tighten his grip on power.The decision reflects Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun’s intention to achieve a “complete” generational shift in his father’s empire in the face of growing concerns over the carmaker’s loss of competitiveness, according to insiders and industry watchers. Chung is the chairman’s only son and was named executive vice chairman of the group this year.Hyundai Steel Vice Chairman Woo Yoo-chul was named vice chairman of Hyundai Rotem, the group’s locomotive manufacturing unit. Meanwhile, Park Jeong-guk, until now the president of Hyundai Kefico, now heads Hyundai Mobis, the group’s parts-making affiliate.The South Korean carmaker also named German former BMW engineer Albert Biermann as head of R&D, replacing Vice Chairman Yang Woong-chul. It is the first time that Hyundai Motor has promoted a foreign executive to head of R&D.“The decision was made in line with Hyundai Motor’s will to promote global talent in order to strengthen the company’s future competitiveness,” it said in a statement.The company also promoted Chi Young-jo, vice president of strategic technology, to president of the division in a move to expand “strategic investment” in the future mobility sector -- an area that encompasses smart cities, robotics and artificial intelligence.Kong Young-woon, vice president for communication, will take over for Chung Jin-haeng, who was in charge of both communication and government affairs.By Cho Chung-un