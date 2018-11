LIFE&STYLE

(Binggrae)

Binggrae, a South Korean ice cream and dessert manufacturer, has released a tangerine-flavored milk.The tangerine-flavored milk follows a mulberry-flavored milk, which came out in February. Both are part of the company’s “Milk that didn’t exist before” series.All Binggrae’s flavored milk products are sold in jar-shaped plastic bottles, said to look like traditional Korean jars.Binggrae’s banana-flavored milk, its top-selling drink, is the first flavored milk in Korea to surpass 200 billion won ($178 million) in annual sales.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)