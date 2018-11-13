Local Samsung Pay users up 58% on-year in October

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co.'s payment tool, Samsung Pay, stood as South Korea's top transaction app in October, data showed Tuesday, with the number of Android-based users rising 58 percent on-year.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp, Samsung Pay was the most popular financial application for the month, with the number of users estimated at 10.4 million, up from 6.6 million posted last year.







(Yonhap)

The survey was based on research conducted on 23,000 users of Android-powered smartphones. Transactions made through other operating systems, or Naver Pay and Kakao Pay, which do not call for a separate application, were not included in the research.Toss trailed with 4.56 million users in October, doubling from 2.25 million posted a year earlier.ISP/Paybooc, Shinhan PayFAN and Hyundai Card followed with 4.01 million, 2.87 million and 2.2 million users, respectively, WiseApp added. (Yonhap)