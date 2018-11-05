TVXQ draws more than legendary home acts in Japan

ENTERTAINMENT

(S.M. Entertainment's Twitter)

(S.M. Entertainment's Twitter)

In Japan, more fans came to K-pop duo TVXQ’s concerts than to those of the legendary home acts of Arashi and Namie Amuro, according to S.M. Entertainment on Monday.The agency said TVXQ was atop the list compiled by Japan’s Nikkei Entertainment that gauged fan attendance at concerts in 2018.TVXQ concerts in Japan this year drew an accumulated 1.28 million people, more than any local or foreign performers with concerts in Japan.S.M. marked TVXQ’s success as meaningful in besting Japanese legendary rock bank B’z, which celebrated its 30th debut anniversary this year, as well as Japan’s top idol group Arashi and J-pop icon Namie Amuro.TVXQ was also the only Korean artist in the top 10.As for other K-pop acts, BTS came in at No. 19 with 375,000, while SHINee ranked No. 31 with 275,000, EXO at No. 35 with 259,000, iKON at No. 41 with 227,000, Seventeen at No. 44 with 199,000 and Twice at No. 50 with 170,000.TVXQ performed in Nagoya, Osaka and Yokohama earlier this year.The duo is currently in the middle of another tour for which it will perform 33 times across 10 Japanese cities.TVXQ debuted as a five-member band in 2003, but only two -- Yunho and Changmin -- remain under the name as a duo under S.M. Entertainment. The other three -- Jaejoong, Yoochun and Junsu -- now perform as JYJ under C-Jes Entertainment.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)