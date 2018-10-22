Two Koreas, UNC hold second round of trilateral talks

The two Koreas and the US-led United Nations Command on Monday held a second round of trilateral discussions to evaluate the progress of the demining operation and other steps to achieve demilitarization along the border.
Three-member delegations from all three sides met at the South Korean building inside the border village of Panmunjom. The South Korean military requested the meeting when it asked for a general-level meeting with North Korea this Friday.
The Ministry of National Defense said the participants assessed how many land mines had been removed from their respective areas inside the DMZ. They also discussed ways to proceed with pulling out troops and weapons from the Joint Security Area.
“The meeting aims to discuss working-level discussions about how to proceed with the withdrawal of firearms and guard posts, as well as a plan for adjusting the number of security personnel,” the Defense Ministry said.
The participants also exchanged views on the progress made since the implementation of the comprehensive military agreement signed by the two Koreas’ military chiefs during last month’s inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.
Then Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang-chol, agreed to cease all hostile acts in the border region, as well as to the suspension of military drills and the establishment of a no-fly zone.
The two sides began removing land mines around the JSA and a mountainous area inside the DMZ near Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. Demining will be followed by excavation of the remains of those killed during the Korean War.
“The meeting might have covered various matters, including how to operate the no-fly zone with the United Nations Command,” a senior defense official told reporters on condition of anonymity. “It would never have proceeded without consultation with the UNC.”
By disarming the JSA, the two Koreas’ militaries are seeking to return the jointly controlled area to the state that existed before the grisly ax murders of two US Army officers by North Korean soldiers in 1976.
Before the murders took place inside the JSA, the two Koreas’ militaries patrolled freely there without heavy weapons along the guard posts. Since then, soldiers from the two Koreas and the UNC have been restricted to their own patrol areas, separated by the Military Demarcation Line inside the JSA.
By Yeo Jun-suk(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)