Two Koreas, UNC hold second round of trilateral talks

NATIONAL

The two Koreas and the US-led United Nations Command on Monday held a second round of trilateral discussions to evaluate the progress of the demining operation and other steps to achieve demilitarization along the border.



Three-member delegations from all three sides met at the South Korean building inside the border village of Panmunjom. The South Korean military requested the meeting when it asked for a general-level meeting with North Korea this Friday.



The Ministry of National Defense said the participants assessed how many land mines had been removed from their respective areas inside the DMZ. They also discussed ways to proceed with pulling out troops and weapons from the Joint Security Area.



“The meeting aims to discuss working-level discussions about how to proceed with the withdrawal of firearms and guard posts, as well as a plan for adjusting the number of security personnel,” the Defense Ministry said.





