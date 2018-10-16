BoA to drop ‘Woman’ next week

“The veteran singer is getting prepared to return with her LP on Oct. 24,” said S.M. Entertainment, which represents BoA. “A day after the release of the 10-track album via local digital music platforms, the LP will be released in CD format.”
Eponymous track “Woman” is a dance pop tune with rhythmical base sounds that shines with BoA’s powerful vocals and dance performance that have earned the singer the title “Asia’s Star.” According to the agency, BoA wrote the lyrics of the song herself, talking about the girl crush of confident women.
The upcoming album comes after the singer’s latest mini-album, “One Shot, Two Shot,” released in February, with songs ranging from familiar dance pop to electro-swing hip-hop.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)