Korean delegation to return home after celebrating summit anniversary

A group of South Korean government officials, politicians and civic and religious leaders will return home later on Saturday after participating in an event to celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang a day earlier.A delegation of 160 people, led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and ruling Democratic Party leader Lee Hae-chan, earlier embarked on a three-day trip to North Korea via the western direct air route across the border.The purpose of the visit was to celebrate the so-called Oct. 4 Declaration signed by leaders of two Koreas in 2007, which centered on building mutual trust, easing tensions and fostering inter-Korean economic cooperation.The summit was held by then-South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.On Saturday, the delegation is set to tour around a pine tree planted by Roh and the North's nominal leader, Kim Yong-nam, at a botanical garden in 2007.The tree was planted with soil and water from the South's Mount Halla and the North's Mount Paekdu.The delegation is set to return home on Saturday at around 7:20 p.m.While the group had planned to return home in the afternoon, the departure was delayed due to Typhoon Kong-rey.The group departed for North Korea on Thursday. The two Koreas hosted their first-ever joint event to celebrate the 2007 summit on Friday.The celebration was part of the agreement between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un in September. (Yonhap)