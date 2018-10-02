Korea to offer additional aid for quake-hit Indonesia

NATIONAL

A motorbike passes the wreckage of a car following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30. (AP)

South Korea will hold a government-civilian meeting on Tuesday to discuss details of how to help Indonesia, which was recently hit by an earthquake and tsunami, an official here said.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier announced plans to provide Indonesia with $1 million in emergency cash aid, as the local island of Sulawesi was devastated by a 7.5-magnitude quake and ensuing tsunami last week.The Indonesian authorities have asked the international community to offer medical support and necessary materials as well.“We plan to hold a government-civilian emergency relief meeting at 5 p.m. today to decide on specific support,” the official told reporters.The disaster had killed 844 people and seriously wounded 642 others as of 3 p.m. Monday, another ministry official said. (Yonhap)