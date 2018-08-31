Seoul failed to convince USFK chief on joint railway

NATIONAL

South Korea’s Ministry of Unification confirmed Friday that its vice minister met with US Forces commander and head of the UN Command Vincent Brooks a day before the UNC rejected Seoul’s plans to test-run a cross-border railway.



“On Aug. 22, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung met with Gen. Vincent Brooks to explain and ask for cooperation on various matters concerning inter-Korean ties such as the reunions of families separated by the Korean War while exchanging opinions on joint survey of cross-border railways,” the ministry’s deputy spokesperson Lee Eugene said during a regular press briefing.





(Yonhap)