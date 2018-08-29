US ramps up pressure on N. Korea

US President Donald Trump suspended the drills while talks with North Korea are underway in “good faith,” following his June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, a decision critics viewed as a premature concession to the North.
“We took the step to suspend several of the largest exercises as a good-faith measure coming out of the Singapore summit,” Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters Tuesday. “We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises.”
In the wake of the news report, South Korean authorities said Wednesday that they are closely coordinating with the US on the issue.
“As of now, we have not discussed the matter,” presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters. “We will consult with the US and make a decision while watching progress on North Korea’s denuclearization.”
|Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, left, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, speak to reporters during a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)
However, he said that South Korea was not asked by the US to discuss the matter in advance before Mattis made the remark.
The US’ signal of a possible resumption of the military exercises, which North Korea has denounced as “rehearsals for invasion,” came after a news report that claimed a “belligerent” letter sent by North Korean senior official Kim Yong-chol had led Trump to cancel Pompeo’s trip to Pyongyang.
In the letter, which was delivered to Pompeo hours before the US’ top diplomat was scheduled to leave for Pyongyang with his new special envoy Stephen Biegun, North Korea warned the US that denuclearization talks are “again at stake and may fall apart.”
Talks cannot move forward because “the US is still not ready to meet (North Korea’s) expectations in terms of taking a step forward to sign a peace treaty,” CNN reported, citing three unnamed sources.
Negotiations between North Korea and the US to follow up on their pledges at the Singapore summit in June have demonstrated little progress, with the countries divided over the sequence of the denuclearization process.
North Korea has demanded the US declare an end to the 1950-53 Korean War as the first step to building mutual trust in return for good-will gestures it has made, while the US has reportedly asked North Korea to reveal an inventory of its nuclear weapons programs first.
While toughening its stance on North Korea, the US also signaled that it is still open to engaging with North Korea.
Pompeo’s spokeswoman Heather Nauert cited a statement from Pompeo that said “America stands ready to engage when it is clear that Chairman Kim stands ready to deliver on the commitments that he made at the Singapore summit with President Trump to completely denuclearize North Korea.”
North Korea on Wednesday blasted the US for its sanctions against the North, calling it an “outdated confrontation policy” in its state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun.
But it has remained silent on Pompeo’s canceled trip to Pyongyang, which experts said may be a sign of the reclusive country’s frustration.
With talks between the US and North Korea in a deadlock, South Korea -- which helped broker talks between North Korea and the US -- has stressed the need for President Moon Jae-in’s scheduled summit with Kim in Pyongyang next month to break the impasse.
“I believe that the role of the inter-Korean summit has become a lot more greater to solve the problem and overcome the hurdle as North Korea-US relations are in deadlock,” presidential spokesperson Kim told reporters.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)