House of jazz

By Joel Lee
  • Published : May 15, 2018 - 10:45
  • Updated : May 15, 2018 - 10:45
Members of the Corea Image Communications Institute pose Saturday at Nine House, the home of Jarasum International Jazz Festival director In Jae-jin and his spouse, jazz vocalist Youn Sun-nah, in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, as part of the Korea CQ Forum. The members, including Japanese Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine, Latvian Ambassador Peteris Vaivars, Seoul National University professor and former United Nations Undersecretary-General Kim Won-soo and Korean Ambassador for Public Diplomacy Park Eun-ha, listened to jazz music by pianist Heo Dae-uk. (Corea Image Communications Institute)

