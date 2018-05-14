Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Industry Minister visits Singapore, Thailand on economic cooperation

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : May 14, 2018 - 15:42
  • Updated : May 14, 2018 - 15:42
Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Un-gyu, will discuss expansion of economic cooperation with his counterparts during a four-day visit to Singapore and Thailand, according to the ministry on Monday.

His visit to the two nations is seen as part of the President Moon Jae-in’s recent promise to bolster ties with Southeast Asia. 

Paik Un-gyu, Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy


During the stay in Singapore, Paik is slated to have a dialogue with Chan Chun Sing, the minister for trade and industry, over cooperation in smart energy and energy self-sufficient island. The energy self-sufficient island is a Korean public project with the aim of making islands self-sufficient with new regeneration energy.

In Thailand, Paik will meet with its prime minister and ministers of industry and energy. In the nation, around 400 Korean companies have already made a presence mainly in the electronics industries. The discussions will encompass future industries, including electric cars and biotechnology, according to the government.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114