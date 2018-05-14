Industry Minister visits Singapore, Thailand on economic cooperation

BUSINESS

Paik Un-gyu, Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy

Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Un-gyu, will discuss expansion of economic cooperation with his counterparts during a four-day visit to Singapore and Thailand, according to the ministry on Monday.His visit to the two nations is seen as part of the President Moon Jae-in’s recent promise to bolster ties with Southeast Asia.During the stay in Singapore, Paik is slated to have a dialogue with Chan Chun Sing, the minister for trade and industry, over cooperation in smart energy and energy self-sufficient island. The energy self-sufficient island is a Korean public project with the aim of making islands self-sufficient with new regeneration energy.In Thailand, Paik will meet with its prime minister and ministers of industry and energy. In the nation, around 400 Korean companies have already made a presence mainly in the electronics industries. The discussions will encompass future industries, including electric cars and biotechnology, according to the government.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)