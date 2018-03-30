Samsung Electronics wins patents for drones in US

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. registered two patents related to drones with the United States Patent and Trademark Office this month, industry sources said Friday, a sign that the South Korean tech giant may move into the segment in the near future.



According to sources, Samsung won patents related to the design of drones on March 13 and 27 from the USPTO. Numerous tech companies have been speeding up the development of smart drones by utilizing artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies.



(Yonhap)

This photo shows an image from Samsung Electronics Co.'s patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and posted on the website of the US agency. (Yonhap)

Industry watchers said that, although the patents do not indicate that Samsung will begin production of drones soon, they are anticipated to speed up the company's research in the area at home and abroad.Samsung has been claiming that it does not have imminent business plans related to drones.Industry watchers, however, said the company is still making efforts to take the lead in terms of technology to prepare for potential competition."Samsung NEXT, which has been making investment on global ventures firms, including those from the US Silicon Valley, is also recently paying more attention to drone-related startups," an industry insider also said.