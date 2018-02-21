BUSINESS

S. Korean firms to participate in New Zealand's infrastructure projects



South Korean companies will actively participate in New Zealand's massive projects to build homes, roads and railroads as part of efforts to further deepen bilateral economic ties, Seoul's finance ministry said Wednesday.



In a meeting with Deputy Finance Minister Koh Hyeong-kwon, New Zealand's chief economic policymaker Grant Robertson urged South Korean companies to join his country's efforts to expand infrastructure.





South Korea's Deputy Finance Minister Koh Hyeong-kwon on Wednewday meets with New Zealand's chief economic policymaker Grant Robertson. (Ministry of Strategy and Finance)