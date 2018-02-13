[PyeongChang 2018] Even money can’t buy sunglasses modeled after Olympic rings

SPORTS

South Korean figure skater Kam Kang-chan (bottom R) cheers wearing a pair of Olympic rings-shaped sunglasses. (Yonhap)

(NCT 127 Twitter)

Sunglasses in the shape of Olympic rings which have gained mounting interest online are available for free, but you will have to be quick.The iconic sunglasses in the shape of the Olympic rings are being handed out each day at the Medals Plaza within the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza. About 200 of them will be given out every day during the Olympic Games period, but it’s first come, first served.However, the sunglasses are not sold at official goods stores of the PyeongChang Olympics. This has led them to “sell out” within about 15 minutes by early-bird visitors to the Medals Plaza, according to local news outlet YTN.These sunglasses have enjoyed increased attention as a video of South Korean figure skater Kam Kang-chan taking off his Olympic rings-shaped sunglasses to reveal a pair of aviators underneath went viral on Monday. The video posted by Southern Sports Nation scored more than 43,000 retweets and 92,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon.South Korean K-Pop group NCT 127 also posted a picture of members flaunting the five-ring sunglasses on their official Twitter account, announcing their upcoming performance at the Medals Plaza which was held on Monday.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)