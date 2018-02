Posco signs memorandum with GE for smart factories

BUSINESS

Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon (left) attends a photo session with related officials after signing a memorandum of understanding for hybrid smart factory platform development in Seoul on Monday. (Posco)

Posco, South Korea’s top steelmaker by sales, inked a memorandum of understanding with US-based conglomerate GE to develop a hybrid smart factory platform aimed at heightening efficiency of steel mills, the company said Tuesday.The hybrid smart factory platform PosFrame+ is to be a combination of steelmaker’s PosFrame smart factory platform alongside GE’s representative smart factory solution Asset Performance Management.“Developing smart technology for facilities will serve as a momentum-triggering smart solution business in the global market,” said Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon.The signing took place at Posco Center in southern Seoul on Monday in the presence of Kwon, Wouter Van Wersch, CEO of GE’s Asia-Pacific region, Posco ICT President Choi Doo-hwan and Matthias L. Heilmann, chief digital officer of industrial service company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.PosFrame compiles and analyzes information gathered while producing steel products, the company said.GE’s Asset Performance Management system sends early warnings based on a failure prediction system, helping maintain optimal facility condition and operation rate.The system restarted a combined cycle power plant in Turin, Italy, which had been shuttered for two years on low profitability.Posco said, it expects PosFrame+ to boost efficiency and safety of steel factories.By Kim Bo-gyung ( lisakim425@heraldcorp.com