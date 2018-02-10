PyeongChang organizers cyber-attacked during opening ceremony

SPORTS

Organizers of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Saturday its servers were hacked by an unidentified attacker during the opening ceremony the previous day.



(Herald db)

The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games said it experienced a cyber attack which caused a malfunction of the Internet protocol televisions at the Main Press Centre.Organizers accordingly shut down the servers to prevent further damage, leading to the closure of the PyeongChang 2018 website.Due to the shutdown of the website, spectators who purchased tickets to 2018 Winter Games events were unable to print their reservations.The website was only normalized around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Details of where the attack originated remain unknown, the organizers said.Security experts have warned that major international events such as the Olympics are major targets for hackers. (Yonhap)