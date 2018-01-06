Samsung, Panasonic, 20th Century Fox to tap deeper into HDR tech

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Saturday it agreed with Japanese tech giant Panasonic Corp. and US entertainment behemoth 20th Century Fox to expand ties over High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology.



Under the agreement, the three players will roll out a certification and logo program to promote the latest technology in the global industry.



"The accompanying certification program will ensure that HDR10+ compliant products meet good picture quality and deliver the creative intent of movie directors and cinematographers," Samsung said in its release.





Samsung (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

HDR technology allows television screens to deliver vivid displays by optimizing the brightness depending on color. HRD10+ technology is a standard proposed by Samsung Electronics.The three companies will launch a joint firm named HDR10+ Technology LLC, which will focus on issuing certifications."The new HDR10+ technology optimizes picture quality for next generation displays by using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame to frame or scene to scene variations in brightness, color saturation and contrast, which makes for an enhanced viewing experience," Samsung added.In December, Samsung started the streaming of videos that utilize the HDR10+ technology via U.S.-based Amazon.com's platform. (Yonhap)